National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $487.53 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.65.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 330.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

