American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 18,534,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,352,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.