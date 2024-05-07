Private Advisor Group LLC Has $45.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 417,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,934. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

