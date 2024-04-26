Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWFG

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.