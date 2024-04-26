Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,930. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

