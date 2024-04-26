WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $2.10 at UBS Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.01.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,379. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

