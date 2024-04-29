Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 159,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arhaus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

