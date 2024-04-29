Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.85% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

