Mather Group LLC. Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.27% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ESGV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 148,509 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

