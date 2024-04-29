Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $210.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

SAMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

