Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.52 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

SWKS opened at $104.30 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

