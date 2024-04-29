Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

