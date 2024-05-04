Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.60.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.82 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

