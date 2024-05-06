5,466 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.58. 612,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter's Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Carter's

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

