BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SHEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 90,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,103. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.
