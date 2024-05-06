Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 714.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $178.04. 708,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

