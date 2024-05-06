Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Gevo Price Performance

Gevo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 4,734,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,036. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

