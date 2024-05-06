Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 971,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schneider National by 4,602.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.