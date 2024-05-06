NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.87

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 117421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

