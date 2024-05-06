Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.96. 195,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

