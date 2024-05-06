Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $898,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

