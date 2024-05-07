Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.98

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 9147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

