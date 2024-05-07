Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.65. 1,001,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

