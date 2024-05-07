First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 288,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 133,329 shares.The stock last traded at $55.37 and had previously closed at $54.73.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

