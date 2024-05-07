Frontera Energy (FEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$316.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98.
Frontera Energy Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontera Energy
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.