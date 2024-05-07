Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.44

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7802 per share. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

