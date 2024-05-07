Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,614,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,958,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $321.32 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

