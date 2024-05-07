iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.42

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 307186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $602.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

