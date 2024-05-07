iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 151984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

