Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS SHYD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,612 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0663 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.