Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,672. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

