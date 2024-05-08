3,552 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,287. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

