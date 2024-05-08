Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,728,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

