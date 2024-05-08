Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. 3,918,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,000. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

