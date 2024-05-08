Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $291.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Funko in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

