FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI stock opened at $161.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $163.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

