Lincoln National Corp Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. 53,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,768. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

