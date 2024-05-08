M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $150.26.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,507. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

