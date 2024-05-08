Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. 604,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

