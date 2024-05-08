U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fluor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Fluor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fluor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

