Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their sell rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

UPLD stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

