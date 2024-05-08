Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
