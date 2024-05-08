WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,888. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
