Stifel Nicolaus Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

