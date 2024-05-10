2,920 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.70.

Waters Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $336.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

