Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $182.49 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.