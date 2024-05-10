Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 641,911 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 111.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 433.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

