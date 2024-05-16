American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of AHR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 333,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

