Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $331,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,074. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

