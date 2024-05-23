Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 2,632,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,994. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

